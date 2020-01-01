|
|
Age 73. Devoted husband of over 48 years to Liz (nee Laufer). Proud father of Anne (Scott Nelson) Wall and Jonathan (Courtney) Wall. Adoring grandfather of James Paul Nelson. Beloved son of the late Frank Wall and the late Naomi "Mary" Wall (nee McGinty). Fond youngest brother of John, Joan, Judy, and the late Frankie, Peggy, Jean and Billy. Loving brother-in-law of Jan, Jane and the late Carla. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Joyful companion to countless friends. A man of integrity with a laugh that came easily. South Side Irish Catholic roots from Christ the King parish who became a tenacious courtroom lawyer. Mike's life was devoted to the well-being of his family and he shared his good humor, good counsel, and intellectual curiosity with his many close friends in Chicago and at his cherished family cabin in Northern Michigan. In lieu of flowers, please listen to good music and raise a glass to a life well lived. Visitation Friday, 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Private Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020