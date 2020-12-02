1/1
Michael Jay Turner Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Jay Turner Jr, 97 of Deerfield, passed away in Florida on November 30, 2020. While attending Loyola University in 1941, Pearl Harbor was attacked, so Jay enlisted in the Army Air Corps, to be a step ahead of the draft board. He spent time on various bases stateside before shipping out to the Pacific, where he spent several months on Iwo Jima. He went 89 years without ever talking about the war, but the Honor Flight he took in 2011 got him started, and he never stopped. One of the highlights of his later years was the trip he took last year to Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and Iwo Jima, with the WWII History museum in New Orleans. Beloved husband of the late Joyce; loving father of Michael (Helen), Mark, James (Patricia), and the late Merilee; cherished grandfather of Michael, James, Madelyn, and Ava; great-grandfather of Grayson; Preceded in death by his brother James, sister Winifred Claffey, sister Nancy DeCoster, and sister Joan McKeever. A memorial will be held when conditions allow us to be together in person. In Lieu of flowers donations to the WWII History Museum would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved