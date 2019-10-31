Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
For more information about
Michael Dugan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wheaton Bible Church
27W500 North Ave.
West Chicago, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Wheaton Bible Church
27W500 North Ave
West Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dugan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John Dugan


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael John Dugan, age 76, CPA and founder of Dugan & Lopatka CPAs; beloved husband of 54 years to Gail Dugan; loving father of Jon Michael (Becky Lomax) Dugan and Rebecca Kathleen (Bryan) Knight; proud grandfather of Mason Alexander Knight, Norah Olivia Knight and Margot Gale Dugan; brother, Timothy (Joyce) Dugan and sister, Susan Bingham; nieces Shannon (Jeff) Swift, Melissa (Chris) Adams and nephew Alex (Franky) Bingham. Memorial visitation Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 to 11 at Wheaton Bible Church, 27W500 North Ave., West Chicago, IL with a service at 11:00 a.m. Information and guest book at hultgrenfh.com or Hultgren Funeral Home 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -