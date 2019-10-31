|
Michael John Dugan, age 76, CPA and founder of Dugan & Lopatka CPAs; beloved husband of 54 years to Gail Dugan; loving father of Jon Michael (Becky Lomax) Dugan and Rebecca Kathleen (Bryan) Knight; proud grandfather of Mason Alexander Knight, Norah Olivia Knight and Margot Gale Dugan; brother, Timothy (Joyce) Dugan and sister, Susan Bingham; nieces Shannon (Jeff) Swift, Melissa (Chris) Adams and nephew Alex (Franky) Bingham. Memorial visitation Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 to 11 at Wheaton Bible Church, 27W500 North Ave., West Chicago, IL with a service at 11:00 a.m. Information and guest book at hultgrenfh.com or Hultgren Funeral Home 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019