Michael John Hurless, 77, Veteran U.S.M.C. passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Chicago on November 11, 1941 to Dorothy (nee Ryan) and Virgil Hurless. Beloved father of Patrick (Megan) Hurless and Teri Hurless (Rick Mutch). Devoted Papa of Fiona, Declan and Aidan Hurless and Arwen King. Loving brother of Bill (Linda) Hurless of Decatur, IL. and the late Susan (the late Clarence) Casson. Former husband of the late Sandra Ehrhard. Proud uncle of many, thoughtful neighbor and longtime member of Galter Life Center. Mike retired after a 34 year career with Illinois Bell/AT&T, was a proud member of IBEW, Local 165, and concluded his career working in the Franklin Park School District. Family and friends will gather Thursday, May 16th at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago from 4:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a random act of kindness or a donation to Misericordia 6300 N. Ridge Ave. Chicago, IL. 60660. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773)238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 15 to May 16, 2019