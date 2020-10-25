Michael John Lang, 18, of LaGrange. Beloved son of Paul and Kathleen. Loving brother of Matthew. Devoted grandson of Jane (late Ken) Lettich, (late Paul Lang), and the late Elaine (late Robert) Zengeler. Visitation 3 to 8pm Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers 10:15am Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the funeral home to St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange for Mass at 11am. In order to attend the Mass, you must register at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/409044DAAA72EA2F94-michael1
. If you wish to view the Mass livestream, please visit the St. Francis Xavier Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/SFXParish.LG
A Facebook account is not needed to view. The livestream will begin 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled funeral start time of 11am. (Please use Chrome when streaming the funeral. Do not use Internet Explorer or Safari.) Due to current health regulations, a maximum of 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at any one time, masks and social distancing required at the funeral home and at church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Heart Assn.
appreciated. Mike was a student at the University of Dayton. During the summers, he loved caddying at LaGrange Country Club. He enjoyed golf, fishing and all sports and was a good friend to all. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com