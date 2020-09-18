1/1
Michael John Rowland
U.S. Army Veteran, Native of Castlebar, CO Mayo Ireland. Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Eileen F. Rowland (nee O'Sullivan). Devoted father of Kathleen (Kevin) Sheehan, Brian (Neli) Rowland, Kevin Rowland, Sean (Karen) Rowland, and Michael Rowland. Proud grandfather of Molly (Scott), Kevin, Devin, Dylan, Aisling, and Jack. Dear son of the late Michael and Kate Rowland. Loving brother of the late Paddy (late Frankie) Rowland, and the late Philomena (late Gerry) Rynne. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 10:45 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to A Safe Haven, 2750 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on Michael's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
September 17, 2020
✝Our deepest condolences on the passing of Michael. Sharing in your sorrow.
Frank and Celia O'Malley and Family
Frank and Celia O&#8217;Malley
Friend
