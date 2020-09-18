U.S. Army Veteran, Native of Castlebar, CO Mayo Ireland. Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Eileen F. Rowland (nee O'Sullivan). Devoted father of Kathleen (Kevin) Sheehan, Brian (Neli) Rowland, Kevin Rowland, Sean (Karen) Rowland, and Michael Rowland. Proud grandfather of Molly (Scott), Kevin, Devin, Dylan, Aisling, and Jack. Dear son of the late Michael and Kate Rowland. Loving brother of the late Paddy (late Frankie) Rowland, and the late Philomena (late Gerry) Rynne. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 10:45 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to A Safe Haven, 2750 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on Michael's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878