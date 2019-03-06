|
Michael John Ruby, age 32, of Orland Park passed away suddenly on March 2nd. Cherished son of Jack and Carol Kenny Ruby. Loving brother of Brian, Brett, Blain, Jaime and Laura. Favorite uncle of Juliet, Michael, Caleb, Christian, , Kyleigh, Alexis, Nicholas and Max. Avid Chicago White Sox fan and scratch golfer. A visitation will be held on Thursday March 7th from 3-9pm at Blake and Lamb Funeral Home 4727 West 103rd, Oak Lawn, IL. Funeral mass at 10:45am St. Michaels Church, 14327 Highland Ave, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Western Golf Association Evans Scholars Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019