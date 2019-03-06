Michael Joseph Cummings Jr., U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Devoted son of the late Helen "Tudy" nee Griffin & Michael J. Cummings Sr. Beloved cousin of the late Sister Marilyn Miller, C.S.J. Loving godfather of Michael J. Bertoni & Arlene Bertoni Mancine. Cherished friend of Rich & Marie Bertoni, Marina, Jim, John & Jerry Bradley, Alice (the late John) Collins, Jeff & Arlene Leptich, & the late Chester Jaskolka, Jack Howard, Don Hogan, Pat Shannon, & Terry Murphy and countless others. Funeral Friday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Nativity of Our Lord Church, 653 W. 37th St. in Chicago, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. During his journey with Alzheimer's, Mike expressed appreciation for his doctors, Dr. James Mastrianni & Dr. Adam Cifu; his caregivers from Aishling Companion Home Care; and his devoted counselors Gina Lavorata-O'Hehir & Tom Gibbs. Mike was a proud graduate of Visitation Catholic Grade School, Mount Carmel High School and the University of Notre Dame. He served his country with distinction as an Officer in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the City of Chicago as the Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Aviation at Midway Airport. His dedication to Mount Carmel was legendary. He was recognized with the Mount Carmel Man of the year Award in 1977 and was inducted into the Mount Carmel Hall of Fame. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Michael J. Cummings may be made to the Mount Carmel Educational Foundation, 6410 S. Dante Ave., Chicago, IL 60637 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary