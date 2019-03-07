|
Age 82, beloved husband of Eileen, nee Breyer, for 57 years; Loving father of Michael (Martha), Stephen (Maria), Paul (Dora), Dan (Mary), Susan (Glenn) Townsend, Bill (Jackie), and Maria (Walter) Moore; Dear brother of Margaret (Roger) Ferguson, Jim (Toni), Diane Gay, Darlene (Bob) Lippner, and John (Linda); Preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Rose, and brother Tom; Proud grandfather of Jack, Abby, Tommy, Lucy, Sean, Morgan, Tara, Aidan, Liam, Kyle, Drew, Jafet, Vanessa, Kevin, Catie, Brennah, Brielle, Brayden, Hannah, Emma, Isla, Aoife, and Saoirse; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Cherished friend to many; Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm; Funeral Saturday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL., to Most Holy Redeemer Church 9525 S. Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park, IL, Mass 9:30 a.m.; Interment: St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, memorials made to a would be appreciated. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019