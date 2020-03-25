|
|
Michael Joseph Kidney, Jr., 90, of Glen Ellyn, passed away at home on Monday, March 23, 2020. Mike was the beloved husband of Gabrielle; loving father of Michael James (Jane) Kidney and Kathleen (John) Bode; cherished grandfather of Dana (Jim) Hall, Dr. Colleen Kidney, Alison Kidney (Andrew Pohlman), Patrick (Lindsey) Bode, Jonathan Bode and Isabelle Mages, Becca (Kyle) Penning; great-grandfather of Keller and Grady Hall, Aiden Kidney and Willow Pohlman and Baila Marie Penning. Michael was a life-long Illinois resident, born June 28, 1929 to Mary & Michael Kidney Sr., now deceased. He was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School and Loyola University. He served in the US Army in Korea, in the 158th Field Artillery Battalion, part of the 45th Infantry Division. He found this a rewarding experience and formed the basis for a life-long love of country and military. Mike worked for the Oldsmobile Division of General Motors, and had a successful sales career in wholesale and retail automobiles. Mike enjoyed a love of history, geography, swimming, and travel and had many friends. He was loving and kind, devoted to his wife and family, and a joy to everyone who knew him. In consideration of health concerns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, funeral service will be private. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2020