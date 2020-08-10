Michael Joseph Smiddy of Frankfort, IL passed away on July 22, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on February 17, 1952. Michael graduated from Bogan High School in 1969 and then served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War until 1973 after which he was honorably discharged. He went on to receive a bachelor's in Psychology from NIU in 1976, and a master's in Counseling Psychology from GSU in 1980. Michael worked as a mental health counselor for 40 years. He will always be remembered for putting the needs of others before his own, as well as his beautiful blue eyes, love for learning, interest in all things Syfy, and outrageous sense of humor.



Prior to his passing, Michael purchased a $2 lottery ticket nearly every week. He enjoyed dreaming about all the possibilities winning could bring - the people he could help and the vacations he could take. We hope that wherever he may be now, he is finally enjoying retirement and relaxing on the beach with his mom and brother.



Michael was preceded by his mother Mary Jane Smiddy, father Richard Smiddy II, and brother Richard Smiddy III. He is survived by his daughter "little sweet pea-apple crumb cake" Nicole Smiddy, sister Jan "Jannie Wannie" Dircks, and nieces Mackinzie Brown and Morgan Dircks. A memorial to honor Michael's life will be held in the south Chicagoland area at a later date, when it is safer to do so.





