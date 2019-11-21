Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Maryhill cemetery
Niles, IL
Michael Justin Heumos Ph.D.

Beloved son of the late Martin & Isobel passed suddenly. Michael was a noted Mathematician, and accomplished pianist. He had been a past V.P. for Morgan Stanley. Served as a professor for the Armed Forces, and did financial planning. He is survived by 7 cousins and their families, as well as a dear friend Dr. Basil Holoyd and his family. There will be a grave site service November 23rd at Maryhill cemetery in Niles,Il. at 9:30 a.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019
