Michael "Mickey" K. Breen, age 69, passed away on February 27, 2019 after a courageous battle against melanoma. He is survived by his love Barbara , by his children, Kevin, Peter (April), Ryan (Melissa) Breen and Katie (Richard) Dieker, and by his grandchildren, Patrick, Anna Fay and Brayden. He was also the dear brother of Terrence (Patricia), Mark (Barbara), John (Beverly) and Gerard Breen and uncle of many loving nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Grace Breen. Mike was a partner in the landscaping firm Rosborough Partners from which he developed many friendships. He had a passion for gardens and was very well respected and loved for his work in this area. He was also an avid bicyclist, kayaker, hiker and fisherman; he loved the outdoors and he loved life. He resided in Kenosha, Wi. after living most of his life in Illinois. Visitation will be held Friday, March 8 from 10 am until time of the Mass at 11 am at St. Mark's Church, 7117 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miles for Melanoma (sponsor runner Katie Dieker)www.melanoma.org or St. Mark's Church Building Fund, 7117 14th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143. Funeral information 847-998-1020. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary