Michael K. Pickett, age 56. Loving son of Jean (nee Milligan) and the late Joseph Pickett; Dear brother of Joe, Fran (John) Kern, Sue (Michael) Purtell, William and Jen Nebbia; Proud uncle of 7 nieces and nephews and 1 Great-Nephew; loving nephew to many. Visitation Thursday, 9:00 AM until time of Chapel Prayers at 11:15 AM at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Procession to follow to St. George Church for 12:00 Noon Mass. Private cremation rites to be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60601 or Joliet Area Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be appreciated. Info. (708) 614-9900



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:15 AM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. George Church
Funeral services provided by
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
