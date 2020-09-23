Michael K. Pickett, age 56. Loving son of Jean (nee Milligan) and the late Joseph Pickett; Dear brother of Joe, Fran (John) Kern, Sue (Michael) Purtell, William and Jen Nebbia; Proud uncle of 7 nieces and nephews and 1 Great-Nephew; loving nephew to many. Visitation Thursday, 9:00 AM until time of Chapel Prayers at 11:15 AM at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Procession to follow to St. George Church for 12:00 Noon Mass. Private cremation rites to be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60601 or Joliet Area Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be appreciated. Info. (708) 614-9900