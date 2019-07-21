|
|
Michael E. Kelly, of La Grange Park, age 67. Beloved husband of Eileen M., nee Cannon; loving father of Bridget, Patrick (fiancee Annie) and Matt Kelly; cherished son of the late Edward and Mary Kelly; devoted brother of Joan (Jim) Barlow, Laura Kelly and the late Kathleen (late Richard) Rinehart; fond brother-in-law of Tom (Rhea), Mike (Sally) and the late Jack (Patti) and late Jim (Bobbie) Cannon; dear uncle of many. 27 year employee of Chicago Transit Authority. Visitation at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Francis Xavier Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia or Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence appreciated. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019