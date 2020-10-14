Michael Kennedy

Age 90; Native of The Maharees, County Kerry, Ireland; Devoted husband of Mary, nee O'Shea, for 61 years; Loving father of Michael (Pam), John, Pauline, Patrick (Marilyn), Timothy (Cindy), Robert, and Ann (Mike) Boyle; Proud Papa of John, Grace, Caera, Mary, Michael, Maura (Peter) Strickland, Kerry, Clare, Katherine, Kathleen, Mick, Fiona, Ryan, Shannon, Sean, Colette, Quinn, Caroline, Catherine, Bridgette, Madelyn, Mairead, Kate, Eamonn, and Molly; Survived by his siblings, Peggy (James) Morgan of England, and Veronica Ward of Australia; Preceded in death by his siblings John (Eileen) of Ireland, Jim (Sheila) of Ireland, Mary (Martin) Mulroy of Australia, Thomas of Chicago, Eileen (Myles) Doran of Chicago, Bridget (Pat) Winters of Chicago, and Hugh of Chicago; Beloved brother-in-law of Philomena (Francis) Browne of Ireland, and Sr. Margaret O'Shea of England; Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews and friend to anyone he met; Founder of Kennedy Plumbing and Sewer; Proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. God blessed Dad with the natural gift to bring the joy of life to everyone he was with. A great storyteller, singer, dancer, and accordionist. He was an honest and hard-working man who dedicated himself to teaching his family important lessons about life. We will miss you deeply, Dad and Papa. Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Saturday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale, Evergreen Park; Mass 10:00 a.m.; A live stream of the Mass is available by using this link: www.asimplestreaming.com/kennedy;
