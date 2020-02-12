Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Michael Kesselman, age 77. Beloved husband of the late Linda Sue Kesselman, nee Merin, for over 49 years. Survived by his wonderful daughters, Dara Kesselman and Amy Goldenberg. Zadie's Big Love, his grandson Benjamin Goldenberg. Dear brother of the late Lawrence (Beverly) Kesselman. Devoted son of the late Milton and the late Sara Kesselman. Brother in law of Judy (Morton) Kessel. Will be missed by nieces, nephews and many friends. Private services will be held. For public shiva information please contact the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to Illinois Chapter, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Cove School, 350 Lee Rd., Northbrook, IL 60062, www.coveschool.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020
