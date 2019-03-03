|
|
Michael Kevin Campbell. Beloved son of Elayne, nee Huebner and Kevin (Wendy) Campbell. Loving brother of Rebecca (James) Riba, Elizabeth (Jason) Connelly and Matthew (Brianna) Campbell. Special uncle to Olivia, James, Joseph, Jason and Baby Campbell. Nephew, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Monday, March 4th, 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS / GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS 6938 W. North Ave. (three blocks east of Harlem) Chicago. Funeral Tuesday, 8:45 a.m. at the Funeral Home for prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Celestine Church in Elmwood Park for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Final committal service will be private. info: 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019