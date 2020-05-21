Michael K. Dougherty, 82, a life-long Chicagoan, passed away May 14, 2020. Beloved son of the late Ruth Knight and George Dougherty. Mike enjoyed and loved life, becoming an instant friend to everyone with his infectious smile and quick wit. His special interests included dancing, gardening, sailing, motorcycling, traveling and singing. Mike worked for the City of Chicago, and prior to that was a hospital administrator. He is survived by his spouse, Gloria Osterhagen, and also by Michael and Michelle, his children with Breta Dougherty (deceased), and many friends and relatives. We will all remember his kindness and his loving, generous and thoughtful ways. Private service and burial, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.





