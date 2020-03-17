|
Michael L. Brennan, age 57, resident of Misericordia Heart of Mercy, formerly of Hillside; beloved son of Margaret "Peggy", nee O'Boyle and Gene "Mickey" Brennan; loving brother of Chuck and the late Ann Marie Brennan; dear nephew of Patricia (the late Tom) Tompkinson and Kay (the late Audie) Moore; fond cousin and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at Saint Domitilla Catholic Church, 4940 Washington St., Hillside. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020