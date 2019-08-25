|
|
Michael L. Fahey
Michael L. Fahey, 65, of Phoenix, Arizona, was born and raised in Evanston, IL, and died peacefully on August 6, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix. He was predeceased by his parents, John J. Fahey Sr., MD and Victora (nee Heiny) Fahey, as well as his brother John J. Fahey Jr., MD. Michael was the cherished brother of Ellen Fahey (Charles Pidano), Patrick (Deedre) Fahey, MD, Victora Fahey, Mary Patricia (Arch) McGhee, and Sheila Fahey, and brother-in-law of Mary Sheila Fahey, as well as a dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Michael was a graduate of St. Joan of Arc School, Loyola Academy, and the University of Arizona for both a BPA and MPA.
Michael was a man of many interests and accomplishments, but his most stellar quality was his interest in people and an uncanny ability to relate to them. His great sense of humor was enjoyed by all. His favorite phrase was "I am so blessed", referring to the warm relationships he established with family members, friends, employees, and senior care residents. Michael spent his career as a health care administrator, caring and advocating for seniors, most recently serving as the Executive Director for Sun Valley Lodge in Sun City, AZ, where he was dearly loved. He was very active in professional associations and received many honors for his work, including appointments by two Arizona governors to the Board of Examiners for Nursing Care Administrators and Adult Care Home Managers.
Michael was an avid tennis player, a talented cook, the unofficial family historian, and a loyal Cubs fan. He had many close friends in Arizona and Chicago. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation with the family will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church in Evanston, IL on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 9:30-11:00, followed by a memorial mass at 11:00 am. Interment will be in private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Sun Valley Lodge, 12415 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ 85351, or to The Academy of St. Joan of Arc, 9248 Lawndale Ave., Evanston, IL 60203.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019