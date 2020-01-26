Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Michael L. Hagen, age 70, of Orland Park, IL, retired architect with 45 years of service with several different firms in Chicago. Beloved husband for 43 years to Joan, nee Dressler. Loving father of Kathleen (Rev. Matt) Gunia, Elizabeth (Dan) Hampton, and the late James Michael Hagen. Cherished grandfather of Joseph, Colette, Vivian, and Otto Gunia; Carter and Quinn Hampton. Devoted son of Corinne and the late LeRoy Hagen. Dear brother of Tom (Diane) Hagen and Tim (Karen) Hagen. Please visit colonialchapel.com for full obituary details 708-532-5400
