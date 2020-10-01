Michael L. Hefka, beloved husband of Sandy (nee Green) and the late Colleen (nee Albert); loving father of Michael (Laura) and Melissa; cherished step father of Vicky and Adam III; devoted grandfather of Ali, Addison, Sebastian, Ella & Lea; dearest brother of Bill (Gail) and the late Geraldine; dear son of the late Paul and Veronica (nee Manz) Hefka; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Michael proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of The Teamsters and drove a semi truck for 39 years. Memorial Visitation Friday October 9th 3 to 8 P.M. Memorial Service Saturday October 10th 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487. Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, facemasks and social distancing is required, Loitering is not permitted to accommodate all guests. In lieu of flowers donations to Season Hospice Palliative Care 1408 N W Shore Blvd. Ste 260 Tampa, FL 33607 or to The American Cancer Society
preferred. Funeral information (708) 532-3100