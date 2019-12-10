|
|
Michael L. "Mike" Prasse, age 55, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born August 13, 1964 in Naperville.
Beloved husband of 27 years to Mary Carole Prasse (nee Feldman), whom he married October 24, 1992 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville, loving father of Sidney Ann, Christen Mary, Michael Erwin and Clara Louise Prasse, devoted son of Norma L. (nee Hartlaub) and the late Erwin T. 'Erv' Prasse, dear brother of Erv (Jan) Prasse, Nina (Larry) Wessels, Greg (Hope) Prasse, Gretchen (Larry) Losurdo, Chris (Sue) Prasse, Joanne (Greg) Ackard, Jerry Prasse, Bernie (Tim) Hill and Meg Prasse, son-in-law of Joseph S. and the late Mary Ellen "Lal" (nee Robin) Feldman, brother-in-law of Joe (Debbie) Feldman, Margaret (Bruce) Moore, Colleen (Scott) Ernsting, Michaeline (Lee) Barnes and Tim Feldman, fond nephew, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Mike grew up in downtown Naperville at 39 Forest Avenue - the last of ten brothers and sisters. He attended SS. Peter & Paul School, was a 1982 graduate of Naperville North High School, and a 1987 graduate of Western Illinois University in Macomb.
Growing up, Mike loved the game of basketball, a love that carried over to adulthood as he taught and coached all four of his kids to love the game and spent two decades actively involved in youth and high school basketball.
A carpenter by trade, Mike's career encompassed residential carpentry with Benson Builders, union carpentry with Deetch Concrete and Wil-Fred's Construction, before launching his own Prasse Enterprise custom carpentry business in 1999. His remodeling work was second to none.
While basketball and carpentry were Mike's passions, his true love was family. The youngest of ten and marrying Mary Carole, who was one of six, Mike loved to be surrounded by family. Whether it was hosting the Prasse family annual picnic each summer or building the infamous "Uncle Mike" slip and slide in Montello, WI. Mike has created a lifetime of fun family memories for so many.
Most of all, Mike cherished his time laughing and enjoying life with his wife and children.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 2:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
Services will begin Thursday, December 12, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville with Fr. Mark Bernhard officiating.
Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to: SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School, to be used for tuition assistance, 201 E. Franklin Ave., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-0113, https://www.sspeterandpaulschool.com/ or Naperville Responds for Our Veterans, 210 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (331) 684-7899, nrfov.org
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019