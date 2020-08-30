1/
Michael L. Reszke
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Michael L. Reszke, 68, beloved husband of Marta Jensen; cherished step-father of Robert (Dana Jepson) Adams and Joseph (Macaire) Adams; loving grandfather of Isabelle; devoted brother of Bob (Sally) Reszke and Paul Reszke; cherished nephew of Lenore Murphy and the late Margie Murphy; dear son of the late Harold and the late Mary Lou; and uncle and grand-uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Kolbus-May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago, 60656. Memorial service to begin at 7 p.m.

Donations may be made in Michael's memory to the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless. For info 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
