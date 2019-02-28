Home

Michael L. Whitver Obituary
Michael L. Whitver, Age 54, after a courageous battle with cancer for 4 months. Beloved husband and best friend of Debbie. Loving father of Michael and Jake Whitver. Devoted son of Suzanne (Tom) Heniff and Leslie (Phyllis) Whitver. Dear brother of Amy Crowe. Loving son-in-law of Crystal Zimmerman. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Funeral Saturday 10:15 A.M. from The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park to St. Joseph Church. Mass 11:00 A.M. Visitation 8:30 – 10:00 A.M. Saturday Morning only. 33 year employee of SMS Group Mokena Division. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019
