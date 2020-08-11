Michael L. Wilk passed away at his home on Monday, August 10th, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Lynn, and his loving son, Joshua. He was predeceased by his devoted daughter, Deborah. Michael had been a partner at David A. Noyes and Company. He was a former member of The New York Stock Exchange, The Chicago Board Options Exchange, The Board of Trade, and The Chicago Stock Exchange prior to forming his own firm, MLW Financial Services in 1980. He loved life and made an impact on everyone he met. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Or Simcha, www.orsimcha.com
. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12th at 10:30 am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL. Interment immediately following at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. For info: 847-256-5700.