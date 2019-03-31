|
|
Michael Lazarak, WWII Navy Veteran, age 95, formerly of SW side of Chicago; beloved husband of the late Loretta. Loving father of Sharyn (George) Petecki. Dearest grandfather of George, Jr., Gregory and Eric (Victoria) Petecki. Great-grandfather of George III, Evelyn and Lillian. Services and interment at Abraham Lincoln were private. Past Commander of Wilbur J. Roeder Post #1229 A.L. For info RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019