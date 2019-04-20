Glen Ellyn - Michael Leahy Bryant, age 69, was born to eternal life, surrounded by family and friends, on April 18, 2019. Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years Ursula (Heiss), two children: Dr. Gretchen (William) Sanford of Glen Ellyn and Shane of Chicago. Also surviving Mike are his cherished mother Maureen Bryant of Aurora and siblings Susan Bryant(Larry Fox), Sandie (Tom) Gibbs, Patrick (Debbie) Bryant, Mary (Chuck) Lowry, Fred(Diane) Bryant, John(Theresa) Bryant, Jay (Janet) Bryant, Molly Bryant, David Bryant, and Mark (Heather) Bryant. Mr. Bryant also leaves behind the pride and joy of his retirement years in three grandchildren, Clare, Maeve, and Finnegan Sanford. Michael also loved his many nieces and nephews scattered throughout various parts of the country. He was preceded in death by his father Fred and nephews Brian, Kevin, and Sean.Michael was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, committing to service as a Recon Marine in the United States Marine Corps. Those that knew him well would attest he lived a disciplined and selfless life always putting the needs and well being of others before his own. Michael advanced to leadership in his professional career by way of a thorough and well ordered work ethic. He retired as Chief Financial Officer of EGS Electrical Group in Rosemont at the age of 62 in 2011. He was as proud of a father as one can be and forever found at the side of his supportive and steadfast wife Ursula. Upon retirement Mike poured his heart into his grandchildren, enjoyed time playing gin rummy and golfing with son and friends at Glen Oak Country Club. Among Michael's routine tasks were bringing treats from the farmers market to his mom and daughter on Saturdays, snowblowing his neighbors driveway, making dinner for PADS, loving those on the margins, grilling burgers over a charcoal flame and supporting various charities.Michael was guided by his trust in positivity, unflinchingly facing the adversity of three separate battles with cancer only to succumb to heart failure. As was stated at his bedside, "he has no more heart for himself after always giving it away to others".There will be a memorial gathering on Monday, April 22 from 4 - 8 PM at Leonard Memorial Home (565 Duane St, Glen Ellyn IL 60137). There will be a memorial mass on Tuesday, April 23 at 2 PM at Old St. Pat's Church (700 W Adams Street, Chicago IL 60661).In lieu of flower donations, please make donations to Misericordia (https://www.misericordia.com), Two Hawks Foundation (http://www.twohawksfoundation.org), or Midwest Shelter for Homeless Vets (http://helpaveteran.org). Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary