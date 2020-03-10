|
Fr. Michael M. Gantley O.S.M. a solemn professed friar of the Order of Friar Servants of Mary (Servites) - U.S.A. Province died Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Village of Chicago. He was nintey-four years of age, a friar for sixty-six years and a priest for sixty years. He was born April 18, 1925 . Son of the late Michael and Delia ( nee Hogan) Gantley. Loving brother of the late James (Patricia), Mary (Thomas) Kelly, Ann (James) Richards, and Agnes. He is survived by his brother-in-law Milton Strom. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews. He entered the Order of Friar Servants of Mary (Servites), Our Lady of Sorrows Province in August 1952 and was Ordained a Priest in May 1959. His ministry included Servite Vocation Director; Pastor St. Domitilla Parish, Hillside Il.; Prior Provincial of the Servite Eastern Province; Pastor St. Joseph Parish, Carteret, NJ. and Associate Pastor, Seven Holy Founders Parish, Affton, MO. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, from 9 am-11 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica 3121 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago. Interment Servite Section of Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside. Arrangements by Ahern Funeral Home 708-383-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020