Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Michael M. Strilko Obituary
Michael M. Strilko, Navy Medic in WW II; beloved husband of Bertha; loving father of Sharon Halle and the late Michael Andrew Strilko, dear grandfather of Jeff, Jennifer, Chad and Brandi; great grandfather of 13; fond brother of George (Carol) and the late Phillip, Michael, Margaret Babiak, Helen Balasz, Irene Stanley and Frank; favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 9 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 W. Cermak Road. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the USO in his memory preferred. Info at www.linhartfuneralhome.com or (708) 749-2255
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
