Michael Mandziara, age 58, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2019; beloved husband of Annie Millar; loving father of Molly and Charlie; dedicated son of Stanley and May; cherished brother of Donna (George) Fithian, Teri (Dennis) Pitts and Liz (Stas) Twardowski; fond uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews; devoted life-long friend to many in the United States and Canada. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019