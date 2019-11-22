Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mandziara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Mandziara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Mandziara Obituary
Michael Mandziara, age 58, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2019; beloved husband of Annie Millar; loving father of Molly and Charlie; dedicated son of Stanley and May; cherished brother of Donna (George) Fithian, Teri (Dennis) Pitts and Liz (Stas) Twardowski; fond uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews; devoted life-long friend to many in the United States and Canada. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -