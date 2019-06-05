|
Michael S. Maris, age 85, born in Chios, Greece passed away June 3rd, 2019. He is survived by his loving children, Steve (Jodi) Maris, Peter (Kim) Maris, Katey (Andy John) Kalkounos, and Dean (Angela) Maris; adoring grandchildren, George Kalkounos, Maggie Kalkounos, and Michelle Maris; dear brother John Maris. Michael was preceded in death by his wife Despina Maris (nee Kalamaris), his parents, Stamatis and Despina (nee Lourie) Maris and brother Kostas Maris. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinson's Foundation are appreciated at either https://parkinson.org/ways-to-give or 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. Visitation Friday June 7th, 4-9 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Family and Friends to meet Saturday June 8th, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2727 W. Winona St. Chicago, IL 60625 for visitation from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service at 10:30 AM. Interment private. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019