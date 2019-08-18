Home

Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Andrew Lutheran Church
Cedar Rapids, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Andrew Lutheran Church
Cedar Rapids, IA
View Map
Michael Mary Lyons Schassburger


1955 - 2019
Michael Mary Lyons Schassburger Obituary
Lillian Mary Lyons Davis, age 64, of Solon, IA, died at her home on Thursday, August 15, 2019, following a long illness. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Monday August 19, 2019, at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, where family will greet friends one hour prior. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, 2720 Muscatine Ave, Iowa City, Iowa and continue for one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Lillian was born May 29th, 1955, to Thomas and Lillian Devane Lyons in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Urban Planning in 1977 and from the University of Iowa School of Law in 1998. Lillian practiced General and Family Law in Eastern Iowa for twenty years. Lillian was married to Robert Frank Davis on March 24th, 1979 and together they raised three children, Sarah, Clare and Robert. Lillian was a very active member of her community, serving on the Solon School Board and volunteering with organizations including Solon Dollars for Scholars, Solon Boy Scouts, the Preucil School of Music, St. Andrews ELCA (Cedar Rapids) choir and church council, Solon Women's Club and Legal Aid. Lillian enjoyed being involved in politics and volunteered for many local campaigns. Lillian was an active and involved grandparent, always up for adventures with her four grandchildren. She loved to travel and faithfully attended family celebrations for her many siblings, nieces and nephews around the country. Lillian never missed a chance to sing or to start the dancing at any event with good music. Lillian is survived by her husband Robert, children Sarah and her husband Clintin and their children Isaiah, Arthur and Micah (Columbia, MO); Clare and her husband Benjamin and their daughter Lillian (Anamosa, IA); and Robert (Des Moines). Lillian is also survived by her parents, sisters Mary Frances (James Roy), Rosalind, Regina (Theo Eicher), brothers Thomas (Mary Gail), Martin (Mariska), Daniel (Monica), Jarlath (Roxanne) and Jerome (Soe), many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, Lillian requested that friends and family make a donation to an organization such as Solon Dollars for Scholars, the Preucil School of Music, or ELCA Good Gifts.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
