Michael Matthew Breen, age 77; beloved husband of Molly Breen, née Cass; loving father of Matthew, Erin (Paul) Braunger, Alana (Matthew) Snell; cherished grandfather of Finnley Braunger, and Matthew, Jr. and William Snell ; dear brother of Catherine (Kenneth) Majeske, Thomas (Gail) Breen, and Robin (David) Bell; fond uncle and friend to many. Interment private. Please support the Breen Family by signing the online guestbook and sharing a memory at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or www.als.org
, or the American Cancer Society
, 1801 Meyers Rd., Ste. 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 or www.cancer.org
, are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. For Information: 630-323-0275.