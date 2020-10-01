1/
Michael Matthew Breen
Michael Matthew Breen, age 77; beloved husband of Molly Breen, née Cass; loving father of Matthew, Erin (Paul) Braunger, Alana (Matthew) Snell; cherished grandfather of Finnley Braunger, and Matthew, Jr. and William Snell ; dear brother of Catherine (Kenneth) Majeske, Thomas (Gail) Breen, and Robin (David) Bell; fond uncle and friend to many. Interment private. Please support the Breen Family by signing the online guestbook and sharing a memory at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or www.als.org, or the American Cancer Society, 1801 Meyers Rd., Ste. 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 or www.cancer.org, are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. For Information: 630-323-0275.



Published in PL-West on Oct. 1, 2020.
September 29, 2020
To Molly and family, I am so sorry about the loss of a wonderful husband and father.
Maggie Enich
Coworker
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
