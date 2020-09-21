Michael Matthew Egan died August 31, 2020. Born January 9, 1943, he was the only child of Michael Egan and Mary Margaret (Marge) Kelly Egan, both of Chicago. Mike grew up in Skokie and went to Loyola Academy in Wilmette. For college he went to Georgetown, where he majored in liberal arts and became a devotee of polo. After graduating from Georgetown in 1965, he read Jurisprudence for three years at Brasenose College, Oxford, then came back to Chicago to launch a career in real estate. He got active in Georgetown affairs and served a term as president of the Georgetown Alumni Association in Chicago. In addition he served on the Auxiliary Board of the Art Institute. At the same time he became a figure in the theatrical renaissance here that took off in the late '60s: He was a founding member of one of the boards of the Goodman Theatre and was president of that board for a year in the mid-'70s. He also was a founding member of one of the boards of Victory Gardens and was friends with several of the players who made their names at Second City as Second City rose to pre-eminence. More recently he was for about a decade on the Dean's International Council at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago and informally an adviser to EagleRail and Lissx.



In the half-century since his return from England he almost never missed the annual Oxford & Cambridge Boat Race Dinner at the University Club. For some years he was also a member of the University Club as well as of the Arts Club, the Tavern Club, and the Racquet Club.



Mike's closest survivor is David Shawanokasic of Green Bay, Wisconsin, whom he took in as a teenager after David's parents had died. Besides David, Mike leaves cousins here and friends on both sides of the Atlantic. As one of them on this side writes, Mike "was beloved, ... lived life with abandon, was loyal and generous and loved his friends." Another friend - whose career, like his, has spanned business and the arts - writes of thinking of herself as Mike's "'adoptee' intellectual and spiritual granddaughter."



There will be no funeral service. A memorial gathering will take place next year.





