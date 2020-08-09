1/1
Michael McFee
Michael McFee, "Mike" age 55, beloved son of the late Daniel McFee and Kitty (Richard) Stailey; loving brother of Kathy (nee McFee) (Tai) Matlin and Chrissy (Larry) Lang; father of Sammantha Kadisak; dear uncle of Theodore Matlin. Forever soulmate to Karen Schmidt. Will be missed by many dear friends. A Life Celebration will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 3 to 9 pm at Kolbus - John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave. Chicago. Funeral Service 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, Please make memorial donations to Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation www.garridostrayrescue.org or mail to:  Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation, 5310 N. Harlem Ave., Suite 210, Chicago, Il. 60656. Please write down a favorite memory, funny story or how Mike brought you joy. Welcome to share it on guest book or bring it with you for his memory to live on box that will be at his Life Celebration. For more information www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773) 774-3232.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May
AUG
15
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Kolbus-John V. May
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
