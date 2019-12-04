|
|
Michael Mercurio, from Merrimac, WI, 97, peacefully passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Karen Flood and Margie Berglund, and preceded by his wife Phyllis, and his daughter Marilyn Mercurio. Funeral services will be performed by Father Pedro at St. Mary's in Merrimac, WI. at 12:30pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10:30am until the time of the mass at the church on Saturday. Burial services will be in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plains, IL at 1pm Monday.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Mary Health of the Sick, Merrimac WI.
www.hooversonfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019