Michael Meyer Jacobson, husband of Kay, son of the late Dr. Louis and Rose and son-in-law of the late Charles and Jeanette Berg, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 79.
Michael was born on Chicago's 'Great West Side' and grew up on the north side with his late brother Eugene, where he attended Senn High School. Michael went on to attend Roosevelt University and graduated with Kay as a married couple.
After a short but successful stint in real estate, Michael took over the family business, Central Furniture Mart, which he ran for over 45 years. Employing friends and family and working side by side with Kay, he made home furnishings available to individuals who could not easily afford them, had lifelong customers and turned a humble business into a Chicago institution.
Michael's hard work gave his family the opportunity to travel the world, put their children through school and eventually gave them their new home in Miami, where they enjoyed the sun, made lasting friendships and spent the final few years of Michael's life enjoying their well-earned rest.
Of all his accomplishments, Michael would tell you that his greatest success was his marriage of 58 years to his true love, Kay. They met when they were only 17, and he told her on their first date that they would be married. He made good on his promise. They travelled the world, worked side by side at Central, laughed together and made a wonderful family together. They were a true couple and will forever be linked together as they were on their license plates - 'MIKE N K' and 'K N MIKE.'
Michael was a master raconteur who loved going out to dinner and presiding over meals like a symphony conductor - ordering for the 'table,' inviting family friends along and making sure that everyone enjoyed themselves. Although he was a hard-nosed businessman and could be tough as nails, Michael always had a smile on his face, a twinkle in his baby blues, loved to tell stories and listen to others and was generous to everyone around him. He was a true gentle giant.
The last few years of Michael's life were not without challenge, but Kay stood by his side as his staunch advocate throughout, kept him laughing, watched their favorite old movies late into the night and chased after him as he scooted around the Aventura circle with his signature pony tail always expertly groomed by Kay.
Michael is survived by his wife Kay; his son Ronald, his wife Sheila and their children Merrick (Patrick), Spencer, Jeremy, Benjamin and Zander; his daughter Jacqueline, her husband Josh and their son Leo; and his brother-in-law Bruce. May his memory be for a blessing!
A memorial service for Michael will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Temple Beth-El in Northbrook. In lieu of flowers Michael's family kindly requests a donation to your .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 24, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020