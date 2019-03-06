|
|
Michael Minkoff, age 74, beloved husband of Ruth Minkoff, happily married for 36 years; adored son of the late Sol and Ann Minkoff; loving father of Michelle Minkoff; a favorite cousin and friend to many. Michael was a pioneer in computer science, enjoying a nearly 40-year-career at Argonne National Laboratory. Chapel service Thursday, March 7, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation or the . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019