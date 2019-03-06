Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Minkoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Minkoff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Minkoff Obituary
Michael Minkoff, age 74, beloved husband of Ruth Minkoff, happily married for 36 years; adored son of the late Sol and Ann Minkoff; loving father of Michelle Minkoff; a favorite cousin and friend to many. Michael was a pioneer in computer science, enjoying a nearly 40-year-career at Argonne National Laboratory. Chapel service Thursday, March 7, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation or the . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now