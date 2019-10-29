Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
Sauganash, IL
Michael Monnelly
Michael Monnelly, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Loving husband of Louise, nee Movrich. Dedicated father of Colleen (D.J.) Neary, Joellen (Gene) Mendoza, Emily (Matt Brett) Monnelly, and John (Lauren) Monnelly. Dear grandfather of eleven. Brother of Patricia, Frank, and Ed (Dorothy) Monnelly, and the late Mary Schertler. Mike was a Deacon at Queen of All Saints Basilica in Sauganash for 37 years. Funeral services 9:30 AM Thursday, October 31, from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, to Queen of All Saints Basilica for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's name may be made to Evans Scholars, One Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029. Visitation Wednesday October 30, 2019 3 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
