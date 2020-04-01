|
Age 70, of Beverly, passed away on March 27. He was a loving husband and supportive father, and treated everyone like a member of his own family. His intelligence, humility and genuine concern for others was apparent to everyone he met. Mickey traveled the world throughout his career, and always looked forward to the next adventure. He was a proud graduate of St. Patrick's High School and Northern Illinois University, but you could often catch him cheering for Gonzaga, Iowa or Notre Dame. He will be remembered for his kindness and humor. Funeral services will be held privately at Curley Funeral Home, followed by interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Mickey is survived by his wife, Mary "Bunny"; his children, Michael (Emily), Thomas (Amanda), and Mary (Brian); his siblings, Patrick (Loretta) and Mary Catherine; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceding him to Heaven are his parents, Michael and Catherine; and his brother, John (Denise). For Info www.curleyfuneralhome.com, or 708-422-2700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020