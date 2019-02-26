Home

Michael N. Mahler Obituary
Michael Nicholas Mahler, 70, of Joliet, February 21, 2019. U. S. Army veteran and retired Operations Manager for Caterpillar, Inc., Aurora. Beloved father of Michelle (Milton) Karounos; proud grandfather of Miltiadis, Michael and Melianna; loving son of Mary (Jacobs) Mahler and the late Michael P. Mahler. Visitation Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with service at 1:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or to read his complete obituary visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019
