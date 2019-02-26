|
|
Michael Nicholas Mahler, 70, of Joliet, February 21, 2019. U. S. Army veteran and retired Operations Manager for Caterpillar, Inc., Aurora. Beloved father of Michelle (Milton) Karounos; proud grandfather of Miltiadis, Michael and Melianna; loving son of Mary (Jacobs) Mahler and the late Michael P. Mahler. Visitation Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with service at 1:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or to read his complete obituary visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019