Michael N. Gaglione 77 of Elkhorn, WI died on Sunday April 21, 2019 at Lakeland Health Care Center. Michael was born on April 15, 1942, son of the late Michael and Lorraine (Brieschke) Gaglione. Michael is survived by his daughter; LeAnn Jentsch; sister Augusta "Cookie" (Archie) Tourlakes; and grandchildren; Michael (Samantha) Jentsch, and Ashley Jentsch. He is preceded in death by his wife; Carole; parents; and son-in-law; Dennis Jentsch. Visitation will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI on Friday April 26, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM, and again on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM. Funeral Service will take place at 10:00AM following the visitation. Michael will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memory Gardens following the Funeral Service. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Elkhorn is assisting the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019