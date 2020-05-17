Michael A. Nigliazzo, 66, of Chicago. Beloved son of the late Lenora and Anthony Nigliazzo. Dear brother of Martin (Sylvia) Nigliazzo, Betsy Ann (Michael) Lazar, Leona (William) Gleason, Anthony Nigliazzo, David (Mindy) Nigliazzo. Loving uncle of Natalie (Pete), Martin, Michele (Don), Jeff (Tracy), Angela (Chris), Kathy (Erik), Eric, Nicholas (Heather), Christopher (Brianna), Lauri (Paulo), Joseph, and the late Philip. Dedicated great-uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Due to the Covid-19 Restrictions, a memorial Service in Michael's name will be held at a later date. Info 773-736-3833
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.