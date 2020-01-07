|
|
Michael Niro, 59, of Schaumburg, passed away suddenly January 4th, 2020. Devoted son of the late Michele and the late Anna, nee DiPaolo and grandson of the late Raimondo and Josephine DiPaolo and the late Dominick and Maria Niro; beloved brother of Mary (Terry) Collins, Dominic and Raymond Niro; cherished uncle of Josie (Johnny) Metropulos, Cassie Collins and Caitlin Niro and great uncle of Carmela Metropulos; loving nephew of Adeline (Silvio) Pontarelli, Antoinette (Dominic) Anello, Emo (Lori) DiPaolo, Giovanni (Maria) and Benito (the late Mickey) Niro, the late Michael (the late Dorothy) DiPaolo, the late Catherine (the late Garibaldi) Bruscino and the late Nicole "Nick" (the late Genevra) Niro; fond cousin and friend of many. Michael was a devout Catholic and a great lover animals. Visitation Wednesday, January 8th, 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge and Thursday, January 9th, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon St., Hoffman Estates. Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Michael may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804, www.aspca.org or the , 208 S LaSalle St., Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60604, . Info., 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020