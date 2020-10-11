Michael P. Andrews (Mike), beloved husband of Joan (Schur), brother to George (Kathie Till) Andrikokus, and to Catherine Andrews and Mary Andrews, kind uncle to nieces, had many cousins, and many dear friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents Agnes (Maher) and Gus Andrews. He was a resident of Grayslake Illinois. Mike was born August 20, 1955 in Chicago Illinois. He passed on September 20, 2020 after a brief illness at Highland Park Hospital, at the age of 65. He was an accomplished pilot. He was a member of the EAA and AOPA pilot associations. He created and co-hosted the podcast "Pilotcast", and was a founder of Pilots of America, an online pilot community. He also supported animal rescues, flying rescue dog missions to new homes. Mike worked in the field of information technology at AT&T for 25 years. Prior to AT&T, he owned a security alarm business. He was a member of UniForum of Chicago, Lake County Area Computer Enthusiasts (LCACE) and Office Hours- Zoom live stream media discussion group. Memorial donations in Mike's name can be made to the 2x2 Animal Rescue – Merrillville IN, Making a Difference Rescue- Channahon IL, Young Eagles, EAA or AOPA. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Mike's life will be held at a future date. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.StrangFuneral.org
. He will be truly missed and forever in our hearts.