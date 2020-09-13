1/
Michael P. Caplice
Michael P. Caplice, age 56.  Beloved husband of Catherine (nee McBroom).  Loving father of Madeline (Valerie Simonis), Kelle, Meghan, and Michael Caplice.  Devoted son to the late William and Jeanne (nee McCurdy) Caplice.  Dear brother of Mary Beth (Bob) Newman, Bill (Birdie) Caplice, the late Jim, the late Bob, Tom (Kathy) Caplice, Dan (Linda) Caplice, Jack (Meg) Caplice, and Tim (Rowena) Caplice.  Amazing son-in-law to John and Patricia (nee Slattery) McBroom.  Best brother-in-law to John (Ann) McBroom and Denise (Patrick) Arlowe.  Adoring Uncle to many nieces and nephews.  Cherished friend to all who knew him. Best recreational golfer around, despite what his friends, brothers, and son may tell you. Visitation 2:00PM - 8:00PM Tuesday, Sept. 15th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Group limit of 50 and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Masks required. Chapel prayers 10:15AM Wednesday, Sept. 16th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home to St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd, Western Springs, IL 60558 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00AM. Group limit of 160 at church. Guests must register for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-michael by Monday, Sept. 14th. Unregistered guest will not be permitted into the church. Interment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd, Hillside, IL 60162. For Service Info: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 12, 2020
Dear Caplice family,
You do not know me, but my mom, Janice Hinsdale, was a very good friend of Jeanne and Bill Caplice. My mom and Jeanne went to Israel together and were fast friends ( the old DI crowd) until she died. My mom (now 97j lives at the IHM Senior Living Center in Monroe, MI. She, and the whole Hinsdale family sent their love and prayers to you all, especially to Catherine and Michael’s children. May He Rest In Peace!
MaryAnn Hinsdale
Friend
