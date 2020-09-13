Dear Caplice family,

You do not know me, but my mom, Janice Hinsdale, was a very good friend of Jeanne and Bill Caplice. My mom and Jeanne went to Israel together and were fast friends ( the old DI crowd) until she died. My mom (now 97j lives at the IHM Senior Living Center in Monroe, MI. She, and the whole Hinsdale family sent their love and prayers to you all, especially to Catherine and Michael’s children. May He Rest In Peace!

MaryAnn Hinsdale

Friend