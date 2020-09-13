Michael P. Caplice, age 56. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee McBroom). Loving father of Madeline (Valerie Simonis), Kelle, Meghan, and Michael Caplice. Devoted son to the late William and Jeanne (nee McCurdy) Caplice. Dear brother of Mary Beth (Bob) Newman, Bill (Birdie) Caplice, the late Jim, the late Bob, Tom (Kathy) Caplice, Dan (Linda) Caplice, Jack (Meg) Caplice, and Tim (Rowena) Caplice. Amazing son-in-law to John and Patricia (nee Slattery) McBroom. Best brother-in-law to John (Ann) McBroom and Denise (Patrick) Arlowe. Adoring Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Cherished friend to all who knew him. Best recreational golfer around, despite what his friends, brothers, and son may tell you. Visitation 2:00PM - 8:00PM Tuesday, Sept. 15th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Group limit of 50 and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Masks required. Chapel prayers 10:15AM Wednesday, Sept. 16th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home to St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd, Western Springs, IL 60558 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00AM. Group limit of 160 at church. Guests must register for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-michael
by Monday, Sept. 14th. Unregistered guest will not be permitted into the church. Interment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd, Hillside, IL 60162. For Service Info: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com