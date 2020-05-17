Michael P. Collins
Michael P. Collins. Ret. CPD. OO4 Dist. Tactical Unit & Special Detail Unit. Mt. Carmel Football. 1971 Graduate. Suddenly. Mike worked two to three jobs at a time, in order to provide a better life and education for his children and it paid off. Mikes kids and grandkids were his life and nothing got in between his love for them or the Collins family. Mike was an old school Chgo. Policeman who loved a good chase, a good fist fight and a good laugh. He will be missed. Devoted father of Sean (Erin Murphy), Meghan (Jason) Vallejo, Shannon (Patrick) Carter, Erin (Robert) Bourke, Meagan (Luke) Gierhahn, and Caitlin O'Connor. Proud grandfather of Claire, Jack, Ryan, Dylan, Connor, Emma, Ava, Grace, Gavin, Katherine, Bobby, Kelly, Liam, and Vivian. Dear son of the late Raymond J. Sr. Ret. CPD 008 & 001 and Ellen Sullivan Collins, Ret. CPS. Cherished brother of Ray Collins Jr. Ret. CPD 007, Academy & 022; Tom (Denise Dore) Collins, Maureen (Dan) McNamara, Pat Collins, CFD; Terri (Dan) McDowell, and the late Dan Collins, Ret. CCME Investigator. Fond nephew of the Late John (Peggy) Collins, Ret. CFD; Connie (Joan) Sullivan, Ret. CFD & Bob (Sue) Collins.

Adored uncle of many nieces, and nephews. Fond first cousin to the Visitation Parish Collins and Sullivan clans. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Illinois Spina Bifida Association, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Michael's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
May 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
John Stalzer
Friend
