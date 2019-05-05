Michael P. Gauer, 95, a 62-year resident of Glenview, passed away on May 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Nancy Gauer nee Engelhardt for 67 years; loving father of the late Michael (Lorraine) Gauer, Barbara (Michael) Schirmang, Tim Gauer (Charmaine Verbeek), Dave (Char) Gauer, Nancy (Lou) Matthopoulos, Katie (Rob), Paul (Bridget) Gauer and Chris Gauer; cherished grandfather of 19; proud great grandfather of 11. Mr. Gauer was born in Chicago and was a Graduate Northwestern University and received his MBA from the University of Chicago. He was a US Navy Veteran serving during WWII. He was also an active member of the Glenview community serving as a member of the Park District Board and Rotary. He traveled & photographed the world and shared his photos, stories and passion at schools, libraries and senior centers throughout Chicagoland. Mr. Gauer was a stockbroker at William Blair & Company. A visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9 to 11 am at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, May 6 at 11:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information 847-998-1020. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary